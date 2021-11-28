Tilly Ramsay is the ninth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2021

The social media star lost out to Rhys Stephenson in the dance off.

The judges’ scores were added to the viewers’ votes to determine who would be tasked with impressing the judges one final time – this time it was Tilly and Rhys.

After both of the couples had danced for a second time (Rhys and his partner Nancy Xu their Waltz to You Light Up My life by Whitney Houston; Tilly and her partner Nikita Kuzmin their Samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa), the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood noted that both of the couples had “improved enormously”, although his preference of the two was Rhys and Nancy. Standing in for Motsi Mabuse, Cynthia Erivo also chose to save Rhys and Nancy due to the “finish of the footwork” in their performance.

Anton Du Beke described Tilly as an “absolute fighter” in reference to her numerous dance-off appearances, but he chose to save Rhus and Nancy for their “slightly better technique”.

With three votes to Rhys and Nancy, it meant they had won the majority vote, and Tilly and Nikita would be leaving the competition regardless, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have decided to save Rhys and Nancy.

“I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has made this an amazing, positive journey for me. From everyone here to backstage, wardrobe, make up and camera crew. It’s just been the most extraordinary time. I found out something about myself that I didn’t know I could do, I didn’t know I could dance and have fun like this. So a massive thank you and, obviously, a huge thank you to Nikita who has guided me out of my shell and has just made this the most amazing experience.” – Tilly Ramsay

Nikita added:“I’m the most emotional person so I hope I don’t cry. I’m just grateful for everything, for the whole Strictly team, for the production team, for the costume, for the make-up, for everything. Thank you guys, thank you to the professionals and cast, and a huge, huge thank you to Tilly.”

Tonight’s Results Show saw the professional dancers take on a fun and futuristic routine to a medley of The Model by Kraftwerk and Don’t Go by Yazoo.

There was also a special performance from Years and Years who performed new single, ‘Sweet Talker’.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 4th December at 6:40pm.