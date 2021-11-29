Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont host Christmas Special for Channel 4

Jon & Lucy’s Christmas Sleepover is a silly one hour, one-off, Yuletide gift to help us laugh off 2021 Channel 4 note.

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are taking to the air with a Christmas getaway for some of their closest friends in Jon & Lucy’s Christmas Sleepover.

“I am so looking forward to being paid to hang out with old friends…and Jon. I shall be mostly slipping generous size cocktails and blocking out the resentment and negativity that Jon pretends he puts ‘on ice’ for the festive period. If the night is anything like the parties we throw at home, we peak at awkward conversation at about 8.30pm. Jon will go missing at 9pm and come down in some sort of weird nightwear and slippers and the guests will have gone half an hour later.” – Lucy Beaumont



This one-off seasonal special sees Jon and Lucy joined by comedy pals to eat, drink and get very merry during a night away from the post-Christmas, pre-New Year lull as they look back at the year gone by.

Joining Jon and Lucy for this rollicking knees-up are Roisin Conaty, Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett. There’ll also be a few surprise guests along the way as the gang reflect on the highs and lows of 2021 and enjoy a boozy festive feast guaranteed to lead to misbehaving and chaos.

“The producers of this show are guaranteeing that it will end up in chaos, obviously I will be there to make sure they are proved wrong. I don’t get asked to write the press release so let me take this opportunity to tell you that this festive spectacular will start and end on time and contain an appropriate amount of fun given the year we’ve had and the certainty that next year will be worse.” – Jon Richardson



The married couple is best known for working together for their UKTV series (pictured) Meet The Richardsons. Two series have so far aired on UKTV’s Dave channel proving a ratings hit for the broadcaster.

