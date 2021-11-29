It’s a different kind of Britney for BBC Three

Written by and starring Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson, Britney is based on theri sell-out live show.

“It was our dream to do comedy together from when we were teenagers re-enacting Smack the Pony and French and Saunders sketches in our bedrooms. ” – Ellen Robertson

Charly and Ellen have been best friends ever since a shared moment of transformational theatre in Year 8 Drama Club. 10 years on, Charly is leaving New York and a dubious career in Broadway leafleting to visit Ellen back in their home village of Cumwell. Neither of them can wait to relive the glory days of their friendship: a non-stop rom-com of hair crimping, MmmBop and an unhealthy level of co-dependence.

But Ellen soon discovers that Charly isn’t planning on moving back permanently, crushing the dream they’d always shared of living in London together. Now at odds and no longer as inseparable as they’d imagined, Charly discovers that her mysterious lack of periods is a result of something much bigger and scarier. Their world is suddenly tipped upside down as they fight to make sure their friendship rom-com has a happy ending.

It is the true story of an extraordinary friendship amidst the reality of living with a brain tumour diagnosis (the tumour is fondly named Britney after the one and only icon). Also starring Omid Djalili as Charly’s doctor, Dr Pellis, Tony Gardner as Charly’s dad, Bobby and Lia Willams as Charly’s mum, Janet.

“The friendship in the show is honestly completely authentic, if anything we’ve had to chill it out a bit for TV.” – Charly Clive

Britney arrives on BBC Three & BBC iPlayer from 6am tomorrow and airs on BBC Three on BBC One at 11.35pm tomorrow (Tuesday 30 November).