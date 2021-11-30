Highlights On this Day

On this Day 1965: Motorway ‘speed traps’ introduced

November 30, 2021
ATV Reports
On this Day: November 30th, 1965.

Midlands News reports on the precursor to speed cameras on this day in 1965.

ATV reporter Mike Warman interviews head of Leicestershire County Traffic Division about the use of the new ‘radar speed traps’ on the motorway.

Mike, the brother of Bob Warman, went from reporter to editor of ATV Today, and later Central News. He died from cancer in 2004 aged 65. Bob Warman, nine years his junior, became the on-screen anchorman for ATV, Central, Carlton and currently remains as host on ITV News Central.

Share Button

Related Posts

Best on the Box Highlights

Traffic Cops returns to Channel 5

November 29, 2021
Mike Watkins
Highlights On this Day

On this Day 1980: Teenage smokers

November 29, 2021
ATV Reports
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Friday 3rd December

November 29, 2021
Neil Lang
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 2nd December

November 29, 2021
Dominic Knight