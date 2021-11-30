On this Day 1965: Motorway ‘speed traps’ introduced

On this Day: November 30th, 1965.

Midlands News reports on the precursor to speed cameras on this day in 1965.

ATV reporter Mike Warman interviews head of Leicestershire County Traffic Division about the use of the new ‘radar speed traps’ on the motorway.

Mike, the brother of Bob Warman, went from reporter to editor of ATV Today, and later Central News. He died from cancer in 2004 aged 65. Bob Warman, nine years his junior, became the on-screen anchorman for ATV, Central, Carlton and currently remains as host on ITV News Central.