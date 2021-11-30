Vera Chok joins the cast of Hollyoaks as psychiatrist, Honour.

Honour is Warren’s psychiatrist in prison and, in explosive scenes, the professional manages to break down his walls, and coaxes him into making a deadly confession.

But will Warren’s honesty come back to bite him?

“As a Malaysian-Chinese first generation immigrant in the U.K., the opportunity to play Honour – a fully rounded person with passions, quirks, and flaws – is an amazing milestone for me and also British TV. – Vera Chok

Show bosses note that Honour will move into Hollyoaks village in the coming weeks, leading to the unearthing of further secrets in 2022.

Vera’s first appearance on Hollyoaks as Honour will be on Thursday 9th December on E4 and again on Friday 10th December on Channel 4.

“I hit the ground running, filming high drama with absolute sweetheart, Jamie Lomas, followed by a gawp-worthy confrontation in the Village with Cindy (Steph Waring) and Becky (Katie McGlynn). “Also, much to my delight, there has been a gallon of laughter, love and heart-warming joy with some others, but I can’t say too much about that yet…” – Vera Chok

The actress has also appeared on Chewing Gum, The Mummy and Chimerica.

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 7PM on E4, and 6:30PM on Channel 4