Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 30th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, November 30.

Things are awkward as Tiffany and Aaron spot Keegan on a date at The Vic with Anna, who quickly cottons on and leaves as it’s clear Keegan isn’t over Tiff. Following advice from Mick, Keegan meets a hopeful Tiffany to announce that he wants a divorce.

Meanwhile, Suki has bought the building for the GP surgery and Ash is determined to make it a success. After Eve attempts a grand gesture for Jean that ends in disaster, suddenly she collapses at the Minute Mart and convinces Ash to prescribe her strong painkillers.

Ash’s kindness comes back to bite her on the arse – Eve now has the upper hand. Later that evening, Kheerat runs into a thief at the office and tackles them to the ground

Elsewhere, Lexi is devastated when Isaac reveals that the school has cancelled the nativity.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm (8pm BBC Scotland)



Nate begs for another chance.

Tracy appreciates Nate’s efforts, before Frankie utters her first word, ‘Dada’. Nate is overjoyed but Tracy’s doubts about her parenting resurface.

Meanwhile, Billy comforts a distraught Dawn, who insists she’s a monster for killing Malone.

Billy’s subsequent impassioned speech leads to a kiss but when he pulls back, Dawn is left feeling humiliated.

Elsewhere, Meena has a plan.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Ste and Sienna enlist the help of Leela for their first big cleaning job, which just so happens to be at the same hotel where Darren is being held against his will. They’re overheard by Luke who has pinpointed Darren’s location on an app. Luke asks if he can join them.

At the hotel, Luke sets about trying to find his friend while the others start their cleaning job. With an oblivious Darren embarking on an escape attempt of his own, it remains to be seen whether the two groups will collide in time.

Meanwhile, Nancy takes her mind off things by throwing herself into work. She agrees that Olivia can be the assistant director of the nativity but her struggles soon become clear when she destroys Olivia’s makeshift prop donkey.

Elsewhere, Ella thinks she may be ready to start of a family of her own, but does Charlie feel the same?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm