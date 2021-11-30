Broadcasting ITV

ITV unleash their festive offerings ahead of transmission on the ITV Hub

November 30, 2021
Mike Watkins and Lynn Swift
Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day shows stream on ITV Hub ahead of broadcast.

Viewers won’t have to wait to unwrap their festive TV treats this Christmas, as ITV announces plans to make Christmas period evening shows available on ITV Hub each morning, ahead of their evening broadcast.

Whether it’s the feature length Christmas special of The Larkins or the Christmas Day episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale, viewers won’t have to wait, they will be able to stream these shows at their own convenience through ITV Hub from the morning they are due to air.

The full list of shows, which will be made available on ITV Hub from 7am, ahead of their evening broadcast, include:

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale

• Tipping Point: Lucky Stars Christmas Special (Christmas Eve, 3.55pm)

• The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special (Christmas Eve, 5:30pm)

• Gino’s Italian Family Adventure: A Festive Feast (Christmas Eve, 6.30pm)

• Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas (Christmas Eve, 9pm)

• Christmas Comedy Club with Lost Voice Guy (Christmas Eve 10.30pm)

• Paul O Grady: For The Love of Dogs at Christmas (Christmas Day, 5.30pm)

• The Masked Singalong (Christmas Day, 6pm)

• The Larkins Christmas Special (Christmas Day 9pm)

• Saturday Night Takeaway Presents: Double Trouble (Boxing Day 4.15pm)

• The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special (Boxing Day, 5pm)

• Celebrity Catchphrase: Christmas Special (Boxing Day, 6pm)

• All Star Musicals at Christmas (Boxing Day 8pm)

• Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure (Boxing Day 9.30pm)

