UKTV is home to Pretty Hard Cases

UKTV today announces that Alibi has secured rights to the UK broadcast debut of hit buddy-cop drama series Pretty Hard Cases.

Starring Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore the fun, action-packed and irreverent series chronicles the two vastly different female detectives who are at the top of their respective games.

“Over the last year the US shows featured on Alibi have been outstanding, so it’s great to be adding the hilarious and hard-hitting Pretty Hard Cases to the 2022 slate” – Emma Ayech, Alibi channel director

Set in Toronto, Pretty Hard Cases follows Guns and Gangs Detective Sam Wazowski (MacNeill) and Drug Squad Detective Kelly Duff (Moore), where it’s not until their chance meeting during a takedown that Sam and Kelly realise they’re going after the same target. By day, they are heroes in their own particular way: skilled, tough, determined, and entertaining, fighting to do good in a broken system. But by night, they’re both grappling with loneliness, dysfunctional families and turbulent love lives. Their friendship could help to balance each other out if only they didn’t drive one another utterly insane.

The episodes, which air in hour-long slots, will arrive on Alibi on the 19th of January and joins an array of dramas, including a second series of the hit period drama, Miss Scarlet and the Duke and returning commissions, Traces and We Hunt Together.

Pretty Hard Cases is co-created by Tassie Cameron and Sherry White, who also serve as co-showrunners. The ten-part series is produced by Cameron Pictures in association with Canada’s national public broadcaster CBC and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. It was acquired by UKTV’s global acquisitions manager, Charlie Charalambous.