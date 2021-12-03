Broadcasting Streaming

Spy City to premier on BritBox UK

December 3, 2021
BritBox UK will exclusively premier the sophisticated, 6-part spy thriller series Spy City.

The drama stars Dominic Cooper as secret agent Fielding Scott, who has been sent to 1961 Berlin by a clandestine division within the Secret Intelligence Service of Great Britain.

His mission is to find out the source of the haemorrhage of vital security information. The Russians, it seems, know everything. Someone in Berlin is giving away all the secrets of the Western powers – American, British and French. Fielding’s is possibly the hardest job in the world. Clean up Berlin. Find out who the traitor is. And expose, arrest or eliminate them.

International cast members include Leonie Benesch, Adrian Lukis, Johanna Wokalek and Romane Portail in this series by internationally acclaimed novelist William Boyd. Miguel Alexandre photographed and directed the series.

The series was co-produced by German public broadcaster ZDF, Seven Stories and Wilma Film, in association with Magenta TV and funded by FFF Bayern, Nordmedia, German Motion Picture Fund, Czech Film Fund and co-financed and executive produced by Miramax. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group handles global sales.

Produced by LEONINE Studios’ production banner Odeon Fiction and MIRAMAX TV it will arrive on BritBox UK from 23rd December 2021.

