Chucky is ready to play again…

Best on the Box choice for December 3rd…

In the new Chucky television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale.

Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Tonight it’s a double episode back to back as we open on the seemingly quiet town that will soon have its hypocrisies and hidden secrets exposed. At a yard sale teenager Jake Wheeler decides to buy the cursed doll. It’s a decision that will change his life forever.

While later faces from Chucky’s past threaten to reveal truths about killings and the demon doll’s origins.

Chucky, 9 pm Sky Max.