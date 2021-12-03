Best on the Box Highlights

Chucky is ready to play again…

December 3, 2021
Shaun Linden
No Comments
Best on the Box choice for December 3rd…

In the new Chucky television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale.

Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Tonight it’s a double episode back to back as we open on the seemingly quiet town that will soon have its hypocrisies and hidden secrets exposed. At a yard sale teenager Jake Wheeler decides to buy the cursed doll. It’s a decision that will change his life forever.

While later faces from Chucky’s past threaten to reveal truths about killings and the demon doll’s origins.

Chucky, 9 pm Sky Max.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Highlights On this Day

On this Day 1986: Leicester Christmas Lights

December 2, 2021
ATV Reports
Best on the Box Highlights

Paddy And Christine McGuinness: Our Family And Autism

December 1, 2021
Doug Lambert
Highlights On this Day

On this Day 1965: Motorway ‘speed traps’ introduced

November 30, 2021
ATV Reports
Best on the Box Highlights

Traffic Cops returns to Channel 5

November 29, 2021
Mike Watkins