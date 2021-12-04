This week in Casualty, Doctors and Holby City

This week in the BBC medical sagas…

A still-grieving Charlie is preparing for another Christmas on his own when old friend and nurse Tess arrives, having picked up ED shifts over the festive period. Throughout their shift together, Tess notices Charlie’s awful mood, and it’s evident that the Covid crisis is taking its toll on him.

When Dylan announces they’re running out of oxygen canisters, Charlie’s mood worsens, and then to top things off a troubled patient from the past returns to unleash their revenge on the A&E.

Casualty, BBC One, tonight, 9 pm

This week at The Mill an old face makes a surprise return as protests erupt against the Mill. One of Ruhma’s young mums is keeping a heart-warming secret from her, Daniel details his role in exposing a loan shark at the University of Letherbridge while Sid helps a teenager free herself from a toxic relationship with her mother.

Zara makes the wrong call with Luca, while Imogen tries to settle back into Letherbridge. Al treats a ventriloquist with a broken hand and a neglected son and Luca tries to control the scandal rocking the Mill.

Doctors, BBC One, Monday to Thursday, 1.45 pm

And in the wards of the Holby City Hospital Dom remains in denial about Carole’s ailing health. Can Sacha persuade Dom to seize the day? Ollie is eager to return to work, but Hanssen has doubts. Will a chance encounter with a familiar face help change Hanssen’s mind?

Elsewhere Eli and Amelia reel from their bombshell news and the difficult choice it brings. Will this dilemma bring them closer together or tear them apart?

Holby City, BBC One, Tuesday, 7.50 pm (BBC One Scotland 8.20 pm)