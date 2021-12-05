This week in Pobol y Cwm and Rownd a Rownd

This week in the S4C serials…

Counter-terrorism police arrive in Cwmderi to question one of the villagers who they believe is a cause for concern. Over in the Winllan, Gaynor opens up to Sion. Rhys is on a mission to learn what secrets Hywel’s hiding as he delves into his father’s past. Meanwhile, Colin tells Iolo who painted the swastika on his house.

As Eifion’s nightmares worsen, Mathew realises what’s causing his cousin’s night terrors. Over in the Deri, a lonely Hywel finds solace in Jaclyn’s company.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 8 pm

Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles

As Barry hides himself away from the world, the community pulls together to help Arthur.

Organising Iris’ funeral brings conflict and the emotional tension is high.

The tension between Elen and Llyr is of the romantic kind as they spend the day on a rather different date than what Elen had expected. Despite the obvious sparks between the couple, some are shocked on their return home.

As Mel begins to organise the Christmas carol singing evening, someone unexpected comes up with an idea to make the evening a challenge for the whole village.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25 pm, English and Welsh subtitles