Arlene Phillips bookies favourite to Waltz out over the drawbridge as first eliminated

Last Tango in Abergele as Dame Arlene 8-11 favourite for I’m A Celeb elimination…

Vote-offs are set to begin on tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, with Dame Arlene Phillips 8-11 favourite to be the first star to get their marching orders.

Geordie duo Ant and Dec confirmed the news at the end of Saturday night’s show, with lines now open for the public to vote for their favourite campmates. Voting is due to close on Sunday night before Ant and Dec go into the castle to deliver the results.

The series, which was disrupted for four days when Storm Arwen wrecked the show’s production base, would normally have seen eliminations by now, but fans who had been speculating about the show’s hastily re-jigged format can now cast those all-important votes.

Last night saw 13-2 shot Naughty Boy clash with 100-1 outsider Kadeena Cox about the rice and beans not being ready, before also discovering he had been sleeping in his hammock the wrong way.

While world-renowned choreographer Dame Arlene – the show’s oldest ever contestant at 78 years young – is 8-11 favourite to Waltz back across Gwrych castle’s drawbridge first, Kadeena, who has clashed repeatedly with music producer Naughty, is now 7-2 second favourite. The betting suggests a toss up between the dancing Queen and former Strictly judge Arlene, and Gold medal-winning Paralympian Kadeena.

Next at risk is ex-EastEnders’ Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt, who insisted Naughty patch things up with Kadeena in the aftermath of their bust-up, at 6-1, before Olympic diver Matty Lee, who will take part in tonight’s trial, Gross Vegas, appears at 8-1. Both are unlikely candidates for this first exit, while Scream Queen DJ Snoochie Shy and former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin, both 12-1, complete the list of the six most likely to be cut from the show.

At the top, former French footy ace David Ginola’s crown appears a tight fit, as the fans’ favourite hangs onto William Hill’s 6-4 frontrunner spot for a North Wales Coronation, closely followed by 10-3 singer turned Loose Women panelist Frankie Bridge, and ex-Emmerdale man Danny Miller at 7-2.

On launch night, Naughty was 25-1, but the quirky trial veteran has been heralded as one of the most entertaining campmates and, as such, has been backed in to 13-2, ahead of salt and pepper smuggling King of the cobbles, Simon Gregson, who was favourite just five days ago, but is now 10-1.

Snoochie did find favour early in the show, and was priced at 6-1 at one stage, but now sits at 20-1, with Adam Woodyatt at 28-1, and Matty Lee at 33-1.

Lousie Minchin was 13-2 on the opening night, but has struggled to find favour with William Hill’s punters, drifting as far out as 66-1 in the market, with only 100-1 Kadeena and 200-1 Arlene further out.

To Win Show Outright

David Ginola – 6-4

Frankie Bridge – 10-3

Danny Miller – 7-2

Naughty Boy – 13-2

Simon Gregson – 10-1

Snoochie Shy – 20-1

Adam Woodyatt – 28-1

Matty Lee – 33-1

Louise Minchin – 66-1

Kadeena Cox – 100-1

Arlene Phillips – 200-1

Next Elimination

Arlene Phillips – 8-11

Kadeena Cox – 7-2

Adam Woodyatt – 6-1

Matty Lee – 8-1

Snoochie Shy – 12-1

Louise Minchin – 12-1

Naughty Boy – 14-1

Danny Miller – 25-1

Simon Gregson – 33-1

Frankie Bridge – 40-1

David Ginola – 50-1

**odds correct at time of publishing**

I’m A Celebrity, ITV, 9 pm