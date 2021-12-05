Dan Walker is the tenth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2021

The BBC Breakfast presenter lost out to AJ Odudu in the dance off.

The judges’ scores were added to the viewers’ votes to determine who would be tasked with impressing the judges one final time – this time it was Dan and AJ.

After both couples had performed for a second time (Dan and his partner Nadiya Bychkova their Tango to Santa Maria by Gotan Project; AJ and her partner Kai Widdrington their Salsa to Rhythm Is Gonna Get You/Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine), the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood noted that Dan did “such a great job in the dance off” but his vote to save went to AJ and Kai who he was more impressed with overall. Motsi Mabuse said it was a “strong dance-off” but that AJ and Kai had done “the better job”, thus they had secured her vote.

Anton Du Beke also chose to save AJ and Kai stating “it was an immense dance off, but the edge just goes, for me, to AJ and Kai.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas confirmed that she would also have chosen to save AJ and Kai had her vote been necessary.

“I would have saved AJ and Kai as well! I’ve genuinely loved every second of it. When I go back to the first day when I was asked to dance in front of some glitterballs, at that point, if there had been a fire exit, I’d have just walked away. But [referring to Nadiya] this amazing woman grabbed me by the hand, and brought me out onto this dance floor. I’m not a dancer, but she showed me that I can dance and it’s been an incredible experience.

Dan went on to thank the judges for their “really constructive and helpful” feedback, the pros for being “kind, caring and encouraging” as well as everyone who works on the programme, noting it had been a pleasure to be on a show “that means so much to so many people.”

Tonight’s results show saw the pros take to the dancefloor with a ‘Leading Ladies’ routine set to a Janet Jackson medley. There was also a special performance from JLS who performed their new single, ‘Postcard’.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 11th December at 7:05pm.