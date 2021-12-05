Arlene Phillips first out of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

The first public evicted celebrity of the 2021 series has departed the castle…

Highlights before the eviction took in the previous day’s events including after spending the night sleeping on the floor as punishment from The Lair challenge Danny said: “It’s strange how I’ve just had a better night’s sleep sleeping next to him [David]. I feel safer. If David Ginola asked me to marry him, I’m sorry Steph, but… the wedding venue’s booked. It would be a great wedding as well. Imagine the people that would come to it. Yeah, it’s tempting.”

Later The Lair Part II took place. Kadeena and Frankie and Simon and Naughty Boy paired up while Danny returned to team up with Matty for today’s next Lair and Wishing Well challenge.

This time, the pairs were shackled in cauldrons and were showered with fishy water, while they tried to screw together pieces of a rod. Once the rod was long enough, they could hook the key off its holder and undo their shackles. As with yesterday, they visited the Wishing Well in the order they escaped.

Danny and Matty escaped first. Danny enthused: “Gold again for this boy!” Frankie and Snoochie were second and broke the bell in their eagerness to ring it. Simon and Naughty Boy finished last.

A visit to the Wishing Well for Danny and Matty saw the pair opt to avoid a coin which could lose them their luxury items and avoided the chance of doing all the chores. Instead, they chose to try winning a phone call home for one minute for Matty, with the risk he’d face that night’s Trial. Danny said: “I’d really want you to speak to your mum or your dad.”

Matty flipped the coin and lost. He said: “It’s the luck of the coin… you can’t always get what you want. So I guess I’m doing tonight’s Trial.”

Naughty Boy and Matty arrived for the Trial, with Dec pointing out it was Naughty’s 7th Trial. Looking at the Las Vegas-style Trial Naughty said: “Feel like I’ve been upgraded with these surroundings.” Explaining the Trial, Dec said: “This is Gross Vegas. The not-so-fabulous Las Vegas has come to the Castle. You two need to work your way through four Las Vegas-themed games, winning stars as you go.”

The pair managed to get six stars, and later dinner was announced as ‘hare’. As part of the camp’s evening entertainment, Frankie and Snoochie started a dance-off between David and Simon.

Corrie star Simon did it topless. Seeing David still in his top, Simon said: “Why am I the only one with my top off? I thought that’s what he was doing [taking it off].” Simon in the Telegraph said: “I was hoodwinked into stripping half naked. It was too late, the moobs were out.”

Finally, the public got to have their say and evict their first star from Gwrych Castle when Ant and Dec announced that former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips would be departing the camp this evening. She was in the bottom two along with BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy who just escaped the Abergele departure lounge by being in second last place.

Arlene’s farewell had been predicted by bookies earlier today. She hoped that Naughty Boy would go on to win the show.

“It’s something in my life I never thought of doing, and its been extraordinary! – Arlene speaking to Ant and Dec

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! nightly at 9.00pm on ITV (STV/UTV) and ITV Hub.