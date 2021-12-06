Pick of the Plots: Monday 6th December

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, December 6.

Kim lets Phil know that she has spoken to Howie about Vincent’s murder but he refuses to be drawn on the subject. However, on Kat’s advice, Phil has a change of heart as he reveals the truth to Kim, noting she could incur Aidan’s wrath if it goes any further.

Angered, Kim tells a nervous Denise and Jack she wants Phil to pay for his involvement.

Later, Kim finds an invoice for Pearl’s school and puts two and two together. She confronts Denise – has she known about Vincent this whole time? Kim is left utterly devastated.

Meanwhile, Rainie notices Stuart is acting shifty as he receives a text confirming his doctor’s appointment. Later Stuart helps Rocky back from the hospital with his bags, however Sonia guesses something is up. In the doctor’s office Stuart is gobsmacked to find out the truth.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Summer puts her sarnie down after Amy and Asha make a comment about Daisy’s tiny waist. A hungry Summer becomes light-headed. As Daniel supports her, Max films their exchange.

Max continues to gather what he thinks is evidence of Daniel abusing his position before he confronts the teacher. Daniel is left stunned, and Summer’s efforts to set the record straight only make things worse.

Meanwhile, Phill’s mum, Mimi, is planning a party for his birthday. Fiz is irked by her presence but Tyrone cheers her up when he reveals Phill has booked a surprise holiday for her and the girls. Despite this, Fiz can’t help but share her opinion of Mimi with Phill.

Elsewhere, Emma worries about Curtis’ intention to train for the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Oliver’s fund. Michael races to the tram station to stop Grace from leaving.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Aaron pays Liv a visit in the court side room. He worries that they bring each other down.

As Aaron struggles to hold it together, Liv fears that this could be his last goodbye to her. Aaron tells her that he doesn’t have the strength to keep supporting her any more.

Meanwhile, Sam is distraught to think he may have lost Lydia for good.

Elsewhere, Manpreet is shocked when Ethan tells her that Meena urged him not to contact his mum.

Also, Rishi tells Manpreet he’ll be claiming spousal maintenance on her GPs salary to recover the money he previously lent her.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Ali names his attacker to the police as the Maaliks question each other’s innocence. It’s not long before the police show up with an arrest warrant.

Meanwhile, as Damon throws himself into decorating the Love Boat, Liberty wonders if his new hobby could be turning into an obsession.

Elsewhere, Theresa begins to worry about Nana’s health.

Also, Zara decides to protest against the Christmas light switch on, but when Ollie suggests Becky as an ally, will Zara be able to set aside her feelings towards her?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm