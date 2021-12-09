Best on the Box Highlights

Russell Howard returns for another hour of news via a comedy slant

December 9, 2021
Shaun Linden
No Comments
Best on the Box choice for Thursday, December 9th…

The Russell Howard Hour

Russell Howard is back tonight in the 13th episode of his self-titled series which fills an hour-long slot on Sky Max to dissect the news with his uniquely humorous perspective.

This the fifth series no less, sees the return of Playground Politics, where Russell travels around the country to chat to children on a whole host of topics and issues as well as the popular Life Lessons featuring some of the UK’s – and beyond – finest comedians tackling life’s biggest questions head-on.

There is also the feature Good Deeds, championing the nation’s spirit of generosity. Plus, this run of episodes has also introduced an intimate live performance section in a new strand titled The Spotlight.

Sky Max, 10 pm

