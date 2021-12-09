Book brings to print a ‘toolkit for people struggling with burnout’

A gentle and positive interactive book, written by a Chartered Occupational Psychologist, presents a toolkit for people struggling with burnout, fatigue, or lack of motivation at work.

The book is illustrated throughout with interactive activities, journal prompts and a structured programme of self-care for the workplace.

Burnout is described by the WHO as: feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; increased mental distance from your job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to your job; reduced professional efficacy. We can be proactive in combating this through conscious attention to creating better workplace habits, rituals and routines.

Your Work Wellness Toolkit aims to present guidance to curate your own wellness plan to thrive at work.

Too many of us are struggling with managing the mental health load of working remotely, and boundaries between work and life are more blurred than ever before. This book not only offers thorough guidance backed by research, but also space to make plans and accountability within that guidance, to put it into action. It’s like having a wise and kind mentor standing beside

you as you navigate working life today.

Written by Ellen Bard, a Chartered Occupational Psychologist with the British Psychological Society, and Registered Psychologist with the Health Professions Council, for the past 20 years she has

worked internationally in consultancy in both the private and public sector, including at some of the largest companies in the world.

Your Work Wellness Toolkit: Mindset tips, journaling and rituals to help you thrive by Ellen Bard is released on 11th January with a RRP of £12.99.