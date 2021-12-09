Bacon is a fry up must…

Bacon has been named the UK’s favourite ingredient in a fry up, according to new research.

The study, conducted by Foodhub, one of the leading online food ordering platforms, investigated the UK’s fry up habits in celebration of National Fry Up Day earlier this week (December 7th). Over half of Brits polled (55%) crowned bacon as the best item on a fry up, with eggs closely following behind (54%) and sausage coming in third (43%).

“We all know Britain loves a fry up, and it was interesting to see bacon come out as the nation’s favourite ingredient, especially as the bacon sandwich was just crowned the UK’s favourite sandwich in one of our previous studies to celebrate World Sandwich Day.” – Ardian Mula, Foodhub spokesperson

At the bottom end of the scale, black pudding was voted the nation’s least favourite ingredient in a full English, with nearly a third (30%) saying they would remove the controversial option.

In the fiercest and most controversial breakfast debate – red vs brown sauce – ketchup came out on top. Four in ten would opt for the tomato treat, with brown sauce losing out on top spot with 32% of the vote.

The study also discovered that a fry up is the best way to start the weekend, with a quarter of the nation (25%) stating Saturday is the day in which they most often tackle a full English. However, over one in 10 claimed they usually eat a fry up as their evening meal.

Also, the age-old question ‘How do you like your eggs in the morning?’ has finally been answered by the takeaway ordering platform. As fried eggs have come out on top with a staggering 58% of the nation choosing fried as their preferred way to have their eggs, with poached coming in second (14%) and scrambled following closely behind (13%).

However as much as Britain loves a fry up, it isn’t enough to see it named as the UK’s favourite British dish. A classic roast dinner was crowned the UK’s ultimate meal, taking over half of the vote (53%), with the iconic seaside treat fish ‘n’ chips (50%) taking second place and fry up finishing in third (23%).

And another British classic, tea (40%) was voted the nation’s favourite fry up thirst-quencher, settling the age-old debate of tea vs coffee. The latter did finish runner up with just over a fifth of the vote (21%), whilst fruit juice finished in third (13%).

“The fry up is such an iconic, British breakfast dish, so we were surprised to discover that over one in 10 people would eat this as their evening meal. Remarkably, nearly a quarter of 18-24-year-olds claim they eat a fry up every single day! Luckily, Foodhub is on hand for the nation to get their fry up fix, as our platform offers a wide range of cuisines, anywhere at any time.” – Ardian Mula, Foodhub spokesperson

There was a generational divide when it came to choosing an accompanying sauce to a fry up, with over a quarter (28%) of 18-24-year-olds opting for mayo compared to just 5% of 55-64-year-olds. The younger generation also chose juice as their drink of choice over the traditional tea or coffee.

UK’S FAVOURITE FRY UP INGREDIENTS

BACON (55%) EGG (54%) SAUSAGE (43%) HASH BROWN (24%) MUSHROOMS (23%) BEANS (20%) TOAST (17%) TOMATOES (15%) BLACK PUDDING (14%) POTATOES (8%)

UK’S FAVOURITE BRITISH DISHES