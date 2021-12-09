Rakuten TV celebrates Christmas by festive-laden a selection of linear channels

Celebrating the Christmas season.

‘Tis the season on Rakuten TV! The platform has curated a Christmas section with a large selection of seasonal-themed linear channels available to watch for free, without a need to register an account, so users across Europe can enjoy Christmas movies and TV shows from the comfort of their sofa via the Rakuten TV smart TV app…

The section includes a Rakuten TV branded channel with Christmas movies playing 24/7, but also pop-up free linear channels including a Fireplace channel, Babyshark Christmas, a Christmas Happy Pawlidays Marathon by Pet Collective and Holiday Karaoke Classics, which have been temporarily launched or “taken over” with a specific lineup of content for the festive season.

The channels getting a festive spruce up are Pet Collective that will play marathon content Pet Collective Happy Pawlidays Marathon, Babyshark channel will become Christmas Babyshark, Stingray Greatest Hits channel, will become Stingray Greatest Holiday Hits and Stingray New Years Special, Stingray Naturescape channel, will become Stingray Fireplace.

Also Stingray Karaoke channel will become Stingray Karaoke Holiday, Stingray Hot Country channel, will become Stingray Hot Country Christmas, Filmrise FREE Series channel, will play marathon content Classic TV Christmas and Young Hollywood channel will play marathon content The Night Before Christmas.

Feel the festive changes from 13th December exclusively and for free on Rakuten TV