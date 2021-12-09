Louise Minchin next out of Gwrych Castle

Another one bites the dust in the I’m A Celebrity contest 2021…

Last night music producer Naughty Boy, a 25-1 shot to win the show outright with bookmaker William Hill, became the fourth celebrity to leave I’m A Celebrity after 16 action-packed days in camp.

“My time in the castle has been beyond my wildest expectations and I have shocked myself. I’m so grateful for the friendships I’ve made. The experience changed me.” – Naughty Boy

The 40-year-old walked the plank, befriended a robin called Sonny, took on seven trials, and pocketed 52 team stars, but has divided public opinion, particularly on social media, he last night failed to garner enough votes to remain in camp.

Much of the attention beforehand was on former Beeb breakfast presenter Louise Minchin (who had been 33-1), former ‘Enders actor Adam Woodyatt (now 40-1) and Olympian Matty Lee (66-1), but with the public tasked with voting for who they wanted to save, it was Naughty who headed back across the drawbridge. Perhaps it was his clash with former French footy ace David Ginola, 7-4 with William Hill, which damaged his chances, but he also managed to rub 40-1 Adam Woodyatt, 10-3 Danny Miller, and recent departee Kadeena Cox, in particular, up the wrong way, too.

While a letterless David spent much of tonight’s episode wrapped up in his sleeping bag, fans got to see 10-3 Danny’s gag reflex get another work out in Santa’s Grotty Grotto, alongside 9-4 third favourite Simon Gregson. For the first time this series, Saturday’s singer turned Loose Women panelist Frankie Bridge dropped outside of the top three and as far out as 5-1.

“Wednesday’s elimination was a bit of a curve ball, but there was always a chance that the core of his admirers, who enjoyed him shaking things up in camp, might not turn up. And despite flying high in the market, not enough people tuned out to save him. We now appear to have a very clear four-horse race, and while Danny’s star appears to be rising quickly, Frankie’s appears to be heading in the opposite direction.” -William Hill’s Rupert Adams

Tonight’s programme highlights showed in the morning, Danny singing Matt Monro’s Born Free from the privy. David was chopping wood. He said: “I thought I was alone outside and then I heard this beautiful voice coming from nowhere. It was like a whisper in the wind.”

Danny said: “The creativeness has flown into a bit of a musical camp and one person starts singing a song and before you know it everyone’s joining in. I love that, it’s a nice little sing-song and it makes us all laugh at the end of it. No-one takes it seriously.”

The campmates learned they’d be taking part in a challenge to win a night at the Castle Inn, and it proved successful with access granted to the pub. As they arrived at the Castle Inn Simon said: “We walk in, it’s beautifully decorated in a Christmas scene. And we had proper pub grub!”

Frankie shouted: “There’s peanuts and crisps, peanuts and crisps! There’s pizza! And there’s chips! How did I not see the chips?! Oh my god, this is ridiculous!” David toasted camp: “It has been a pleasure meeting you. All of you. Of course, some of us are missing and we think about them as they should be here with us. Because of that, we are going to make sure we are going to enjoy our night because we all deserve it.”

They agreed and did a group cheers. Danny said: “Once we got there, we sat down, I think everyone just turned feral. It was disgusting to watch, but beautiful at the same time.” Matty added: “There was garlic and herb dip, which is just my favourite. I was literally at the end, I had a spoon, and I was just dipping a spoon in sauce and eating it.” Danny then discovered a special surprise – Adam and David’s letters were hidden in the Christmas tree.

Former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin was the fifth to leave the show after viewer votes having spent 17 days in camp. On who she’d like to see win the series Louise noted Frankie Bridge.

To Win The Show Outright

David Ginola – 7-4

Danny Miller – 10-3

Simon Gregson – 9-4

Frankie Bridge – 5-1

Adam Woodyatt – 40-1

Matty Lee – 66-1

**odds correct at time of publishing**

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV (STV/UTV) and ITV Hub/STV Player tomorrow at 9 pm