Danny Miller talks taking on Emmerdale ‘gay plot’

Campmate Frankie Bridge asked Danny about his character coming out in Emmerdale, during I’m A Celebrity in highlights shown earlier tonight.

“This new producer took over, he was the one who kind of made my career really. They asked me to come up for a meeting at the end of the day – I was nervous. It was worrying thinking they’re going to get rid of me and that’s why it’s [the meeting] at the end of the day.” “I just sort of said, didn’t have to think about it, I went, ‘Yeah, I’d love to be able to portray something that’s not really been done in Soap.’ There’s obviously gay characters in Soap, but in terms of against all stereotypes of a gay man, and it made me think that would be so good. “At the time, 13 years ago, it wasn’t as kind of open and accepted at that time as it is now. I think part of it helped change some perceptions of it really. I’ve had loads of fan letters and stuff that have come through at work that said, ‘You helped me come out’, ‘You helped me deal with my sexuality’ and stuff and you think, ‘Wow’.” – Danny Miller speaking on IAC

Danny originally portrayed Aaron between 2008 and 2012 and in that time fronted a number of major storylines in the rural saga. The character struggled with his sexuality and was later involved in an assisted suicide plot when his tetraplegic partner Jackson (Marc Silcock) begged him to help him die.

The actor reprised the role in 2014 and Aaron’s storylines have since included his tumultuous relationship with Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and revealing that he was sexually abused by his father when he was a child.

Asked if he ever got “stick” for playing a gay man and being straight he said

“People are always saying it to me when they meet me, they’ll go, instantly if it was a bloke, ‘How do you kiss them men?’” He added: “That’s exactly what we’re trying to stop, the stereotype of how do you do that?”

Former EastEnders’ actor Adam Woodyatt later said of the conversation, “Danny, taking on that character at such a young age is brave and it can be quite daunting. It is challenging. Sadly, there’s still a lot of homophobia out there.”

Olympic Swimmer Matty Lee also pondered the conversation noting;

“When I was in high school, that was a horrible environment for anyone to come out. Not a single – not to my knowing – not a single gay person there, or who was out anyway. If I’d never moved to London I wouldn’t have had any gay mates. A lot of my mates in London are gay and I love them. But without that I wouldn’t have known any… My generation wasn’t nice still in high school. I couldn’t even be a diver without being punched.”

Later he noted,

“I would get that sort of bullying from just being a diver. Just because I wear little trunks. And it’s a shame because people should be who they want to be, whether it’s their profession, whether it’s their sexuality, their gender, their race… people should be able to do what they want to do.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Continues at 9.00pm on ITV and ITV Hub. And also on STV and the STV Player