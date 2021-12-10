On This Day 1979: Computerised Weather Forecasting

On this Day: December 910th, 1979.

Anne Diamond reports from the Royal Signals and Radar Establishment at Malvern, about the latest computerised weather forecasting system which uses colour to show the pattern and movement of weather on a television screen.

Doctor Keith Browning discusses the system with Anne and demonstrates a sequence on a monitor showing a recent weather pattern and one from August during a major storm that caused a loss of life in the Fastnet yacht race.

We also see a Shot of a radar dish at the Royal Signals and Radar Establishment at Malvern.