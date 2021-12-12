This week in Pobol y Cwm and Rownd a Rownd

This week in Cwmderi and Glanrafon

Brynmor surprises Kath by putting an offer in on the house of their dreams, but is Kath getting cold feet? Over in APD, Anita suspects that Izzy’s responsible for money missing from APD’s accounts.

In a bid to get Hywel to recognise the sins of his past, Rhys unearths more details of Hywel’s relationship with his mother. In the meantime, Sion encourages Gaynor to find her biological family.

Colin and Britt feel ashamed to face the community as the news of Aaron’s misbehaviour spreads through the village. Meanwhile, Gwern wants Dani to adopt him.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 8 pm

English and Welsh subtitles, Omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles

When Ken starts being overly nice and helpful around the house, Kay becomes suspicious. But neither she nor Vince could have ever imagined what Ken has in store.

It’s a sad day in Cilbedlam and it’s difficult to say whether Barry, Jason or Arthur is most nervous as they prepare to face Iris’ funeral. A lot of the locals have come together to celebrate her life and remember her dearly. The family have arranged that everyone has an opportunity to say goodbye to Iris in a worthy way, but with emotions running high, the smallest thing can change everything.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25 pm

English and Welsh subtitles