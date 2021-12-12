This week in River City Scarlett’s past catches up with her

This week down Shieldinch way…

With her egg harvesting appointment looming, Ellie turns to Roisin for support. Roisin urges Ellie to make amends with Caitlin; at times like these she needs her family around her.

Seeing Ellie grow closer to Roisin, Caitlin can’t help but feel jealous. Roisin urges Caitlin to make amends – before it’s too late.

At the IVF clinic, Ellie is stunned when Caitlin arrives. With the sibling feud finally on hold, Ellie’s IVF optimism proves short-lived when the fertility doctor breaks bad news.

Elsewhere, Kim is overwhelmed by plans for the baby’s arrival. Fearing there’s not enough room for her growing family in the flat, she tells Bob it’s time she moved on. Keen to keep her close, Bob and Angus hatch a plan to keep everyone together.

However, as the friends look forward to their new future together, Lou brings shocking news from Kim’s past. Stevie and Sam try to find some common ground and build their relationship. However, Stevie’s attempts to become a football aficionado fall short. Later, Scarlett is stunned when Duncan confronts her about their shared past… and he knows the truth.

As Karen feels under increasing pressure from Darren, Lenny tries to make amends with Jessie. Family woes loom large when Mick Mulvaney makes a startling revelation to Lenny.

River City, BBC Scotland Channel, 10 pm Monday. Repeated on BBC One Scotland, 7 pm Tuesday.