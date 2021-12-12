Sandi Toksvig looks for more Extraordinary Escapes

Extraordinary Escapes returns for a second series.

Broadcaster and national treasure Sandi Toksvig is to embark on more glorious adventures across the country as the Tuesday’s Child series Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig gets picked up for a second series and a Christmas special.

“Filming the first series of Extraordinary Escapes was the most heavenly experience so I’m delighted I get to spend yet more time in the company of six fabulous females against a backdrop of some of the country’s most beautiful bolt holes. I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to slowly wander through and admire the UK’s most tranquil landscapes – all in the name of work.” – Sandi Toksvig



The six-part series will see Sandi joined by a handful of the nation’s most fascinating and funny women as they explore more of the UK’s wildest, most remote, and beautifully designed holiday digs.

With Britain bursting at the seams with one-of-a-kind holiday stays for every budget, Sandi will once again be accompanied by some of the best names from her little black book of travel pals – namely acclaimed actresses Sue Johnston and Sunetra Sarker, funny women Sarah Millican, Sara Pascoe and Jenny Éclair and psychotherapist and author Phillipa Perry.

Stand-up comedian and author Sarah Millican kicks off the series as she and Sandi journey around Devon together. Meanwhile, Sue will travel to Cornwall with Sandi, Sara’s off to the Highlands of Scotland and Jenny journeys to Wales. Plus, Sunetra visits Norfolk and Philippa will join Sandi in the Highlands and Islands.

Sandi and her travel pals will be given the keys to unlock some of the very best holiday properties in the UK, as they uncover the fascinating designs behind each ​one, marvel at the remarkable architecture, share lots of laughs and fully immerse themselves in the natural beauty of each location – each place offering sublime sanctuary.

This year’s magical festive getaway also finds Sandi whisking actress Fay Ripley, businesswoman and Dragon, Deborah Meaden and The Sky at Night’s Maggie Aderin-Pocock off on a glorious Scandinavian escape as they reflect on the important things in life, go in search of Orcas and the Northern Lights, have close encounters with a pack of wolves and reconnect with nature and each other, over sumptuous seasonal food and a yuletide cocktail or two.

“We’re delighted that the irresistible combination of Sandi’s brilliant brain, wonderful warmth and fabulous female travel buddies was such a hit with viewers, and we are thrilled to be continuing the Extraordinary Escapes journey. The second series will be packed to the rafters with even more remarkable women, spectacular properties and stunning landscapes as Sandi plays travel guide extraordinaire once more.”- Deborah Dunnett, Commissioning Editor for Features and Daytime at Channel 4



The new series of Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig will air on Channel 4 in early 2022. The Christmas special will air on Tuesday 28th December at 8 pm as part of Channel 4’s festive line up.