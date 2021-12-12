Searches for ‘Cancel Conservative Membership’ rockets in wake of ‘lie after lie’

Trouble for the Tories after more alleged ‘Boris lies’ come back to bite.

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘Cancel Conservative Membership‘ in the United Kingdom exploded 1,011% above average on the week commencing 5th of December after video emerged of government officials discussing a Christmas party that was held whilst the rest of the country were in lockdown along with new Plan B regulations coming into place.

The research reveals that online interest for cancelling memberships with the Conservative party skyrocketed to over ten times the average volume in the last week. Google searches for ‘Boris Johnson resign’ rose 354% since the week starting 5th of December as well as searches for ‘Join Labour Party’ which surged by 900%.