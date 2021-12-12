Alex Crawford and Mark Kleinman pick up journalism gongs

Sky News correspondents Alex Crawford and Mark Kleinman were winners at the British Journalism Awards.

“We’re deeply proud both Alex Crawford and Mark Kleinman have been recognised at the British Journalism Awards for their commitment to trustworthy journalism. Both personify what Sky News stands for, they are dedicated to accurate, impartial reporting, thorough analysis, and have a constant desire to challenge. Their work, and that of the talented teams which support them, helps audiences get clarity in an uncertain world.” – John Ryley, Head of Sky News



Sky News Specialist correspondent, Alex Crawford was the recipient of the inaugural Woman of the Year prize, selected by a special judging session organised by Women in Journalism which looked at all of the awards finalists.

During her 30-year career, Crawford has won numerous awards for her fearless journalism covering major stories from around the world and in June this year received a BAFTA for Inside Idlib an eye-witness report of life inside the war-ravaged Syrian city.

The BJA judges praised the “persistence, bravery and vividness” of Crawford’s reports, adding: “From uncovering a war crime in one of the most remote parts of Yemen, to braving active frontlines in Afghanistan to meet the Taliban and showing the world the reality of the forest fires in Turkey, her work has been inspirational.”

Sky News City Editor, Mark Kleinman was also a winner on the night taking the Business, Finance and Economics journalism award after breaking three of the biggest stories of year including football’s European Super League breakaway, the collapse of the retail Arcadia Group and the £5bn potential takeover of supermarket chain Morrisons.

BJA Judges said, “This entry comprised three of the biggest stories of the year. For one journalist to break all of them was just awesome.”

These awards continue a successful year for Sky News which won six awards at the Royal Television Society awards including News Channel of the Year and an Outstanding Achievement Award for channel head John Ryley, as well as Crawford’s BAFTA win in the summer.