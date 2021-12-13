Meet Penguin chick Buddy…

SEA LIFE Scarborough has named an adorable new penguin chick Buddy, after the iconic Christmas comedy movie Elf, due to his joyous knack of spreading cheer throughout the centre.

Penguins, Rico and Mavis recently became parents to Buddy as he entered the world a few months ago on 12th July 2021 and he’s been sleighing life ever since. The adorable baby penguin has been high on elf-esteem since coming into the world and his happy-go-lucky attitude is putting everyone at SEA LIFE in the Christmas spirit ahead of the festive season.

Buddy is showing just as much enthusiasm as his elf namesake, however, there are still some differences between the pair. For example, whilst Buddy the elf dines on a breakfast of spaghetti topped with chocolate, sweets, marshmallows and raspberry sauce, Buddy the penguin prefers fishes to keep his spirits up.

“Buddy has become quite a character around the centre recently. His parents have been so happy since he was born, and he is bringing so much joy and festive spirit to our team and our visitors. “Our team love the movie Elf and in keeping with all of our penguins, which are named after children’s tv and film characters, we thought Buddy would be the perfect moniker for our newest penguin chick!” – Andy Turner, General Manager at SEA LIFE Scarborough

With Buddy the penguin’s newfound Christmas joy, could we see the flippered chick follow in Will Ferrell’s footprints and star in his own Christmas film one day? If so, staff will be hoping Buddy doesn’t turn into a true movie star diva and become a difficulty to manage, like Ringo the penguin from SEA LIFE Great Yarmouth, who earlier in the year refused to eat his food unless social distancing was applied.

If any Elf fans are unable to catch the movie this year, they need not worry, as they can now visit Buddy the penguin at SEA LIFE Scarborough. To book your visit or for more information, please visit the website here.