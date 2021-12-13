Second series of The Real Housewives of Jersey heads to screens this December

The show returns to ITVBe at the end of December for more island glamour.

Following the success of the first series, The Real Housewives of Jersey is back on ITVBe and is set to be bigger and better than ever! The new series starts on Monday 27th December at 9pm on ITVBe with the entire series available to binge watch as a Box Set on the same day from 7am.

“I’m thrilled our Jersey Housewives will be back on the ITV Hub and ITVBe in time for Christmas. The second series will again be available to binge watch over the holiday and, as before, the sunshine, the glamour and the drama, along with the beautiful Channel Islands backdrop makes this series the perfect box set for the cold winter nights!” – Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels, ITV

This latest ten-part run will once again see some of the island’s most fabulous Housewives embrace all that Jersey has to offer. A heady combination of St Tropez and St Ives, Jersey has everything from tranquil beaches to glitzy parties.

Returning this series are fan favourites Ashley Cairney, Kate Taylor, Mia Ledbury, Margaret Thompson and Tessa Hartmann in addition to two new fabulous Housewives. The two new faces making their debut this series are Sarha Courtnay and Karen Loderick-Peace, sharing centre stage with the magnificent group and opening their doors into their glamorous lifestyles.

The series follows the highs and lows of our marvellous Housewives and their families who all live life to the full on the island whilst bringing fun, laughter, tears and of course, plenty of glamour.

Viewers will be treated to more of Jersey’s sweeping landscapes and natural beauty aplenty, together with lashings of drama and more gossip than you can handle!

“We were very excited to spend a second incredible summer embracing all that the beautiful island of Jersey offers; most importantly, our fabulous Housewives. And we’re delighted to add two wonderful new cast members into all the drama, glamour and fun. The lives of The Real Housewives of Jersey are as complicated as ever, but the opportunity to devour the series immediately on the ITV Hub, means viewers won’t have to wait long to follow the twists and turns of their lavish lives.” – David Granger, Executive Producer & Creative Director, Monkey

Meet the New Faces….

Sarha Courtnay has recently moved to the island with her partner, Mike. They officially got together in August 2020 and soon after Mike had the bright idea of moving to Jersey. Sarha was previously married and divorced in 2018.

The new couple have big plans to build a property and business empire on the island. Sarha is looking to set up her own aesthetics clinic, bringing the latest equipment to the glamorous ladies of Jersey. Sarha is very passionate and well informed about aesthetics and feels strongly that people should be able to change what they want about themselves without judgment. She describes herself as friendly, strong and incredibly loyal.

Karen Loderick-Peace lives in St Brelades with her husband Jeremy and their 3 children. She moved to London in her early 20’s to study fashion and not long after met her husband and they have been together ever since. Her husband Jeremy had a successful business career and was owner/chairman of West Bromwich Albion football club. They moved from Knightsbridge to the Island 5 years ago for the sea air and quality of life.

Karen has a passion for all things glam and has recently treated herself to a brand-new Rolls-Royce. She studied at the London School of Fashion and, now the kids are a bit older, she is thinking of starting her own fashion label. She’s the life and soul of the party who loves to dance, chat and have a good time. Her close relationships with her three kids, Jayvana (18), Jeren (17) and Jolan (10) are very important to her.. Karen is originally from Jamaica and loves it when her mum comes to visit.

ITVBe’s The Real Housewives off Jersey is back for a second series starting on Monday 27th December at 9pm on ITVBe.