Jenny Éclair to return with more Drawers Off

Drawers Off has been recommissioned for a second series.

“Drawers Off is a perfect example of the sort of bold and mischievous ideas we want for C4 daytime. Bringing together a diverse bunch of passionate people to be their talented, fabulous selves is exactly the vibe we want for afternoons on Channel 4. Bring on the bare bits and brilliant paintings.” – Jo Street, Channel 4’s Head of Daytime and Features and Head of Hub, Glasgow

Host Jenny Éclair will return with wit, warmth, artistic wisdom and time checks, as a brand new tranche of amateur artists pit their life drawing skills against each other in a bid to win the weekly cash prize.

Literally, stripped across the week from Monday to Friday once again, this time around the artists will be drawing professional life models, enabling them to fully concentrate on producing portraits centred on the challenging, provocative, visually impactful and, of course, nude poses the models will create.

At the end of each episode, each artist’s portrait will be displayed in the gallery and judged by their fellow competitors who will score their rivals’ work out of 10, with the highest-scoring piece going into the winner’s gallery. At the end of the week, the artists will vote for their favourite of the five artworks in the gallery, with the winning artist taking home the prize.

Drawers Off will air in half-hour slots across twenty episodes.