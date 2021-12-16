Keith Lemon formats to return to ITV2 in 2022

Keith Lemon is set to return to ITV2 and the ITV Hub with brand new series of both Celebrity Juice and Shopping With Keith Lemon.

“It feels like ages since I’ve sat in the Juice seat. There’s a Christmas Special, then finally we’re back for series 26! Hurrraaah! Hopefully with an audience! Can’t wait! Still the best job ever! Best get meself a new hat!” – Keith Lemon

Fronted by Leigh Francis’ out-to-shock comic creation, Celebrity Juice was launched in 2008 and features a mix of games, stunts, challenges and celebrity guests. The show, produced by Talkback (a Fremantle label), will be back with a brand new series in 2022 after a successful twenty-fifth outing earlier this year.

Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack will reprise their roles as team captains in the new run of 10 x 45 minute episodes.

Series 25 was consistently ranked number one multichannel show in the slot for 16-34s, as the likes of Jordan North, Shirley Ballas, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Big Narstie and Nick Grimshaw took on ludicrous challenges in a bid to win points for their team.

ITV2 has also confirmed its commission of a third series of Shopping With Keith Lemon that sees showbiz personalities hang out with and chew the fat with Keith.

Last series featured Caitlyn Jenner, Emma Bunton, Gemma Collins and Gino D’Acampo.

“I’s fantastic that Celebrity Juice and Shopping are both coming to back to ITV2 in 2022. Keith, Laura and Emily can’t wait to cause more mayhem on Juice and Shopping promises to have more revelations and laughs than ever before.” – Jonno Richards, Managing Director of Talkback

Filming for both shows starts early next year and in the meantime, fans will be able to watch this years’ Christmas special of Celebrity Juice which airs tonight (Thursday 16th December) at 10pm on ITV2.