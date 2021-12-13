Pick of the Plots: Friday 17th December

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, December 17.

Emma accompanies Curtis to an appointment with a psychologist. Afterwards he assures her that he intends to get better, he loves her more than anything and tomorrow could be the best day of their lives. Will Emma agree to go through with the wedding?

Later, Amy’s astounded when Emma confides in her about Curtis. Unaware of Curtis’ lies, a drunk Steve hands him his bank card and PIN, asking him to transfer the £100k they raised to Oliver’s charity account.

Meanwhile, Kelly admits to Gary and Maria that she’s been letting Stu sleep in the barbers. Determined to help Stu, Kelly asks Billy and Yasmeen about hostels. Yasmeen forms an idea

Elsewhere, after Tim lets slip to Gary that Weatherfield County are proposing to build a new training ground, Maria tries to enlist James in her campaign, but he claims that players are discouraged from lending their support to building projects. Maria and Phill smell a rat.

Also, George asks Gail for help with a Christmas present idea for Eileen. Gail tells David that Audrey’s suffering from cataracts and will be moving in until she’s recovered.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

As they smile sadly before parting, it’s clear that both Billy and Dawn are regretful at how things have turned out.

How will Meena react if she discovers the pair still have feelings for each other?

Meanwhile, Sam is upset.

Elsewhere, Al is distracted.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

A voiceover from Misbah reveals that Theresa could be underestimating Ali.

When Verity spots her on her date, Shaq is forced to reveal what he knows, but will Misbah be able to save Theresa from becoming another of Ali’s victims?

Later, Imran confronts Ali, but how far will Imran go to get closure for Misbah?

Meanwhile, Trish has a plan to undo some of Fergus’s dirty dealings.

Also, Warren builds bridges with an old friend. While on a bar crawl, Sid catches newcomer Lizzie Chen-Williams’ eye.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm