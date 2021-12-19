This week in Rownd a Rownd

It’s the final visit this week to Glanrafon for 2021.

Ken is escaping for the night and he is very much looking forward to it. He has been shopping for food and has discovered his stash of homebrew to enjoy on the trip with Vince. But Vince doesn’t share his enthusiasm as he feels guilty for how he has betrayed his best friend.

Kay tells him to go and relax and try to forget about what happened between them but it is much easier said than done.

The carolathon is in full swing and quite a few people are happy to take part. Some are better singers than others but the effort they make must be commended. Mel’s hard work has gained some national attention and a very special guest will make an appearance and ensure that the event is memorable.

Rownd a Rownd, S4C, Tuesday and Thursday 8.25 pm, English and Welsh subtitles.