Pick of the Plots: Monday 20th December

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, December 20.

Whitney is resolute to find out more information on Gray and begs Laura to speak to Chelsea. Laura admits that she has already tried but Chelsea didn’t want to listen.

Later, with Kheerat and Gray on better terms, Whitney feels isolated in her quest.

Meanwhile, Phil gives Sharon an update – his PI has had no luck in locating Jada. Hiding his guilt, Zack suggests he and Martin deck Sharon’s house out in Christmas decorations but it turns sour when they break Denny’s angel, much to Sharon’s horror.

Zack drowns his guilt at The Vic, admitting to Nancy it was his fault that Jada is gone. Nancy later lets slip the information to Martin.

Elsewhere, Mick and Janine discuss an event for the pub – Best Spouse in The ‘Ouse.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

As Emma prepares for her wedding, unsure as to whether she’s doing the right thing, Curtis enquires about flights. Steve reveals to Amy that he gave Curtis his bank card to transfer the charity money but the charity never received it.

A nervous Emma waits for Curtis at their wedding venue. Has he done a runner?

Meanwhile, Kelly is chuffed when Maria offers her an apprenticeship but as Abi clocks her, she’s unsettled. Nina tells Abi how she found Kelly in a really bad way and although she can’t forgive her for what she did, it’s time to put a stop to all the hatred.

Elsewhere, the Platts receive news of Max’s future when the school calls; David’s appalled by Sarah’s plan of a joint Christmas with the Barlows.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Dawn’s ex Alex turns up and he introduces himself to Lucas as his real dad. An altercation with Billy follows, while Meena stirs the pot about Dawn.

Alex is soon left terrified for Lucas’s welfare.

Meanwhile, Priya spots Ellis and Belle laughing together. She is crushed to think that he has moved on.

Elsewhere, Pollard offers to hire Noah permanently.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Imran holds Ali hostage.

Later, Sami has to go against what he believes in, but does the cause justify the means?

Meanwhile, after a steamy night with Lizzie, Sid comes face to face with the girl he never thought he’d see again… Galaxy (real name Serena).

With her back in the picture, could things be over with Lizzie before they’ve even started?

Elsewhere, Scott has an idea about his future.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm