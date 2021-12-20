Oti Mabuse to present Dancing Legends

Oti Mabuse’s Dancing Legends will look at some of the extraordinary people who changed the world of dance in a new Radio 4 podcast for BBC Sounds.

Across the series, Oti meets some of the most renowned dancing stars, from ballet sensation Misty Copeland, to award-winning choreographer Matthew Bourne – as well as some of Oti’s personal heroes including, South African dancer Kitty Phetla, Strictly Come Dancing companion, Arlene Philips and Strictly alumni, Vincent Simone.

Oti Mabuse, comments:

“When I think of dancing, I can’t help but think of the dancers and choreographers who helped pave the way for dancers like myself. It’s been so great to get a snapshot into their lives and the legacies they’ve left behind. This series has it all – music, interviews and the chance to hear me try out some of the iconic moves myself, let’s just say there’s a few steps I will NOT be trying again!”

In each episode, Oti takes us through the inspirational lives of the movers and shakers who captivated her guests and shaped their dancing careers. From the quick-stepping queen of Charleston, Josephine Baker, to the man who transformed the spectacle of Irish traditional dance, Michael Flatley. Listeners will meet the unique dancers who rocked, fashioned and choreographed the dancing world as we know it today.

Oti Mabuse’s Dancing Legends will shine a spotlight on the phenomenal dancers who dared to break moulds, tear up the rule books and revolutionised the dancing world by pushing boundaries on what’s possible. Adhering to grace, agility, coordination, strength and drive across a range of dance from modern to tap, and ballet to Latin.

Oti Mabuse’s Dancing Legends launches on 12th January, broadcasting on Radio 4 and available first on BBC Sounds.