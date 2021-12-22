Hollyoaks to air ‘explosive stunt’ in January 2022

Disaster strikes in an extended instalment of the Channel 4 soap.

Hollyoaks have released brand-new images of Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), Prince (Malique Thompson Dwyer), and Felix (Richard Blackwood) as an explosive stunt is set to air in 2022…

The images show Mercedes being held back by Prince as flames engulf Marnie Nightingale’s patisserie.

The stunt will take place in a special hour-long episode that will air on Tuesday 11th January at 7pm on E4, and on Wednesday 12th January at 6.30pm on Channel 4.

Talking about the upcoming stunt, Andrea Ali, who plays Celeste Faroe, said “This episode is not to be missed, sparks will fly in more ways than one. Filming the stunt was beyond amazing, I finally got to live out my inner Lara Croft. I just hope the audience enjoy watching it half as much as we enjoyed filming it.”

The stunt, filmed across two months’ worth of night shoots, is set to ‘send hearts racing’.

During the episode, Marnie’s (Lysette Anthony) pastry outlet is hosting the Dee Valley Heroes fundraiser.

The event is attended by Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon), Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner), Martine Deveraux (Kéllé Bryan) and Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali).

Cher McQueen (Bethannie Hare), Mercedes McQueen, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), and Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) also show their faces.

Hollyoaks bosses are staying tight-lipped as to what exactly happens next – only noting that ‘the celebrations are halted when disaster strikes’.

Bethannie Hare, who plays Cher McQueen, said “Expect drama, tension and tears in Hollyoaks’ upcoming stunt. It’s going to affect a lot of people in the village, bringing loved ones and family members’ closer together, but tearing others apart… it’s not to be missed!”

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 6.30pm on Channel 4 with first-look episodes at 7pm on E4.