EastEnders launches online gameshow

EastEnders is launching its first ever gameshow, Albert Squared.

Hosted by James Bye – who plays Martin Fowler in the soap – viewers can expect ‘E20 trivia, hilarious games and a whole lot of laughs’ from the new online format in which two teams of three go head to head.

The first of ten episodes can be seen on EastEnders’ official YouTube channel and Facebook page from 6pm tonight with further instalments dropping weekly in the same place.

In the first episode viewers will see Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) take up the role of captain for the Walford Warriors, alongside her co-stars Brian Conley (Tom Cotton) and Gurlaine Kaur Garcha (Ash Panesar).

The East End Defenders are headed up by Tameka Empson (Kim Fox) with Max Bowden (Ben Mitchell) and Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater) as her competitive team mates.

With decades of EastEnders knowledge between them, how will the two teams fare as their knowledge of the show is put to the ultimate trivia test – the Well’ard Round – answering questions like how many marriages has Ian Beale had and what was the very first line ever spoken on EastEnders?

This is followed by a physical challenge round – can the stars of EastEnders break into The Vic in “Get Into My Pub!”, will they cope with costume challenge “Air Your Dirty Laundry”, and how do they manage wrapping fish and chips in “Plaice Your Orders”?