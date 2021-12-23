Marisha Wallace to entertain on New Year’s Day at LNYDP

Broadway, West End and Netflix star Marisha Wallace is to entertain the World on New Year’s Day at LNYDP’s sell-out show being screened live on TV & online around the World.

Dreamgirls, Hairspray, Aladdin and the Netflix hit Feel Good are among Marisha’s stand out credits having enjoyed huge successes on both sides of the Atlantic. Born and brought up in Goldsboro, North Carolina, Marisha has based herself in the UK in recent years.

Marisha says:

“I am thrilled to be starting the year doing what I love best making music to heal our world. We need music more than ever before to remind us that even in these terrible times there is always a better tomorrow. “

LNYDP 2022 will look a little different but have a familiar vibe and has been hailed as an important milestone on the route back to normality. Tickets were snapped up within hours when they went on sale earlier this month so the only way to watch from 1 pm on January 1st, free of charge, is via LIVENow and on London Live. Media Partner BBC Radio London will be bringing regular live updates with reporter Harry Low on the ground at the event.

US television network American Public Television, (more than 250 stations) carry the entire event live. The two and half hour ‘arena show’, on the streets of the West End, will be a shop window for overseas viewers thinking about making a foreign trip next year.

The team behind London’s New Year’s Parade, Destination Events, has amassed a cornucopia of talent to lift the spirits. The event will feature an eclectic mix of music acts, cultural and community groups and some ‘firecracker’ moments. As ever the event will reflect the extraordinary diversity of the city that it serves.

Also the roster are a leading K-Pop group, dancers, acrobats, drummers, stunt riders and a myriad more.

Molly Hocking – winner of The Voice 2019

South London singer/songwriter Michael Armstrong – No 1 in the US Indie Charts with Each Other’s Eyes

DJ Bodalia – the doc on the decks, the medic that has battled Covid with music

K-Pop sensations Kaachi

They are joined by Pipe bands, brass bands, South American dancers & musicians, stunt riders and many many more artists from across the country and beyond. Eight US college and marching bands, who will be travelling to the UK for the 2023 event, have recorded special performances. The US will also be represented by Varsity Spirit & Dance, young men and women from across the country

Presenters Bob & Joe Bone are joined by Kiss FM Weekend Breakfast host Swarzy Macaly and US based event specialist Dean Oblonsky.

Bob Bone, Executive Director of Destination Events said:

“Boy, do we need a party on January 1st. We couldn’t leave London out in cold as the rest of the World celebrates. The show will go on and will be seen by millions across the World. It won’t be a full-blown parade, that will return in 2023, but it will be an important steppingstone on the road back to normality.”

Full details are available online at www.lnydp.com Earlier this year a studio-based programme replaced the turn of year tradition due to Covid restrictions.