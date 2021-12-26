Pick of the Plots: Sunday 26th December

Your Pick of the Plots for Sunday, December 26.

Trying to get Mick to herself, Janine schemes and convinces Zack that Nancy still likes him and he should ask her out.

Shirley complains to Mick that no one is helping downstairs as Janine has gone AWOL. Mick heads into the bedroom and is shocked at what he finds.

Meanwhile, Sonia encourages Stuart to tell Rainie the truth about his cancer.

EastEnders, BBC One, 10pm

Abi’s furious to find Kelly has left flowers in Seb’s memorial garden. Spotting her enjoying a meal in the bistro with Dev and Aadi, Abi plonks herself at a nearby table shooting daggers.

Kevin tries to reason with Abi, pointing out that terrorising Kelly will do no good, but Abi’s unrepentant, vowing that soon she won’t have to worry about Kelly.

Meanwhile, Nick overhears Sam speak to Hope on the walkie-talkies she got for Christmas and is overjoyed that he’s finally broken his silence. However, when Sam discovers that Nick was eavesdropping, he worries they’re back to square one.

Elsewhere, Nina explains to Asha how she’s suffering from anxiety. Asha suggests they sync their phones so she’ll always know where she is.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

There’s devastation in the village.

Some are out for revenge.

Dawn panics.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm