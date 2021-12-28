What can Brits do between Christmas and New Year?

The week between Christmas and the New Year can be a period of limbo – watching endless Christmas films, eating all the leftovers and spending time with family whilst waiting for the countdown to 2022.

This often directionless week – where you’re not sure what time or day it is – can be the perfect opportunity to reflect and reminisce on the year just past, flicking through all the memories we have captured on our smartphone and create a photo book. Yet with this process often taking a lot more time than we expect, PastBook – a leading photo book creation company – creates a physical photo book almost instantly, saving thousands of hours in photo organisation.

Daniel Scheijen, CMO of PastBook:

“The time between Christmas and the New Year can often be a period of stillness. At PastBook, we want to encourage the nation to make this most of this moment – using it to reflect on the highs and lows of 2021, which we can all agree has been a year like no other in history.”

With data by PastBook revealing that 52% of the nation don’t own any physical copies of these photos, our physical photographic record of moments and memories captured over the year are being left on our devices or eventually lost. So, with this in mind, PastBook encourages the nation to not just reflect on 2021, but permanently preserve 365 days of memories in a physical photo book.

On average, Brits hold over 7,500 pictures on their mobile phones. PastBook manages and organises these photos, automatically transforming our messy phone photo collections into curated books of our most treasured memories. By selecting the date range 2020 – 2021, PastBook allows the nation to relive their year in just one click, being a hassle-free way to sort hoarded photos and preserve their most important memories.

