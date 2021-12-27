Pick of the Plots: Monday 27th December

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, December 27.

Janine notices that Mick is struggling; putting two and two together she soon works out the reason why. Nancy is furious with Janine for meddling with Zack.

Mick makes a huge announcement – he’s bringing his family back together.

Meanwhile, Rainie and Callum try to talk to Stuart but they can’t get through to him. Rainie distracts herself at the club where she’s sent a drink from a handsome man

Elsewhere, Dana tells Bobby that she wants to learn more about Islam and visit the Mosque.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

As Abi bars Kelly on her way into the barbers Imran watches concerned. Abi is affronted and reacts with a slap when Imran reminds her that she isn’t squeaky clean. Later, Maria fires Kelly for not turning up at work.

Craig finds Kelly in a state having taken some spice. At the police station Craig urges her to get help before she ends up back in prison. But does Kelly have anywhere to turn?

Meanwhile, Tyrone has hopes of a reunion with Fiz but Evelyn thinks that he is deluded. Phill tells Fiz that he’s seen a family house with potential but understands if she’s not ready. How will Fiz respond?

Elsewhere, Asha supports Nina through an anxiety attack. Todd begs Eileen to give George another chance. Jenny thinks that Leo is too young for her.

Coronation Street, ITV, 9pm

Ryan third wheels as a loved-up Charity and Mack relax, half-dressed, on the sofa.

Meanwhile, Lydia is excited.

Elsewhere, Billy is reeling.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Ella’s announcement shakes the Osborne household, and it hits a little too close to home for Nancy.

Later, a sinister warning hints that Maya and Ethan may have bigger plans for the village.

Meanwhile, Sally takes charge of the McQueen’s housing arrangements. With no moving van, they are forced to improvise – with shattering consequences.

Elsewhere, Cindy plans a family picnic, but things turn sour when Hilton is injured and Cindy says something she might regret.

Also, there’s something about Dave that has Trish on edge.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 5.20pm