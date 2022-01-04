Salon De The ‘explosion’ previewed in Hollyoaks New Year trailer

#HollyoaksOutOfTime.

As the residents of Hollyoaks Village come together for a fundraiser they are unaware of the looming danger that will send shockwaves through their lives when an explosion leaves several characters trapped and missing.

Hollyoaks launched their New Year trailer at 5pm today on all its social media platforms. Viewers got a first glimpse of the hour-long stunt episode, airing Tuesday next week on E4, and here is what the trailer reveals about the upcoming fatal explosion…

Mercedes is ready to turn over a new leaf this January as she plans to move out of the McQueen household with Sylver, Cher and Bobby, so they can be a proper family unit. However, she’s blissfully unaware that her husband is having doubts about his marriage and, after becoming convinced that Mercedes is back to her cheating ways, he decides to leave the village for good…

The trailer reveals that he returns in time to help save his family from the deadly explosion, but in a shocking turn of events, Bobby (grandchild to iconic character Silas) lies about his stepdad’s whereabouts, whilst Sylver waits to be rescued stuck under rubble in the burning Salon De The…

The trailer teases a rough road ahead for Warren Fox after a mysterious person steals the notes from his sessions with psychiatrist Honour, in which he admits to killing his best friend… Not wanting to end up behind bars, Warren is determined to find out who knows the truth about his deadly crimes. Concluding it must be his ex-lover, Sienna, he sets out to confront her, but does he have the right person…

“Man of the moment” Toby celebrates passing his psych evaluation as he prepares to become Walter’s kidney donor, but he soon realises he can’t escape his past when police officer Saul figures out that he is Lisa’s murderer, and a confrontation ensues… Later, he readies himself to come clean to his girlfriend and family, but an explosion stops him in his tracks…

Juliet plans to pop the big question to her girlfriend, Peri, but the feelings aren’t reciprocated when Peri admits that she doesn’t want to get married, but this is the least of their worries when an explosion leaves Juliet’s life hanging in the balance when she falls into the flames at the Salon de The.

Hostess with the mostess Marnie Nightingale throws the ‘Dee Valley Heroes’ event at her beloved Salon De The, and the party is a triumph, except for the troublesome protestors outside, Becky and Ollie… However, the event is cut short when the explosion occurs, and Marnie winds up trapped in a room with fellow resident Jack Osborne, as it looks like sparks fly in more ways than one

After losing their cleaning van on the night of the explosion, Ste and Sienna go on the hunt to find it. However, they get more than what they bargained for when they find Ethan in the driving seat, and a dead body in the back. To save themselves from getting killed, Sienna has a proposition for him… they’ll get rid of the body. However, the more involved they get with criminal Ethan, the more danger they find themselves in…

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 7PM on E4, and 6:30PM on Channel 4