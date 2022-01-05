Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 5th January

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, January 5.

Sally insists Tim goes on a run with her but worried about his heart he lets her go on ahead. Later, Tim is shocked when the consultant tells him he needs a triple heart bypass.

Meanwhile, as Yasmeen and Stu prepare for the restaurant’s reopening, Alya reminds Zeedan that it’s time he got shut of Marrium. However, Zeedan confesses to Marrium that he’s still in love with her and reckons they should give their marriage another chance.

Marrium admits she feels the same and suggests that she move to Manchester, Zeedan’s taken aback. How will Alya react to this development?

Elsewhere, Faye’s uneasy when Craig arranges for them to move into the flat above the salon with Tyrone and Emma.

Also, Adam makes amends; Nick’s overjoyed when Sam starts speaking to him again.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Vanessa is busted when a mortified Tracy overhears her telling Charity that she stopped Nate from seeing Tracy.

Meanwhile, Al and Billy worry about Ellis. Out on the moors, a freezing Ellis is curled up on the floor.

Later, Cain is sickened to find Al watching Kyle sleep in his hospital room.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Scott instantly hits it off with social worker Keith, but Diane’s OCD is triggered by a stranger being around.

Meanwhile, Maxine gets excited when Warren surprises her with a trip to an alpaca farm, and she’s even more impressed when he stands up for her. But it looks like his confession could be getting into the wrong hands.

Elsewhere, Maya is shocked to hear that Darren has gone back on his word after overhearing a conversation between him and Nancy. Before he can make his escape after realising Maya had been listening, Nancy has cramps and they make a beeline for the hospital.

Later, Dave reminds Ethan of the importance of family, so he makes a shocking decision. At the hospital, Darren struggles to gain Nancy’s trust back, however, he has bigger fish to fry when danger approaches in the form of Maya pretending to be a midwife.

Also, Juliet has marriage on her mind.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm