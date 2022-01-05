ITV Daytime joins Joss Stone at home…

Singing star Joss Stone invited Lorraine viewers into the kitchen in her Devon home, where she cooked a vegan sweetcorn chowder.

Joss, who’s also a former Masked Singer champion – as a giant Sausage – stirred up a storm on the stove and sang to the food as she prepared the dish.

“I’m actually here to cook, not sing,” she laughed. “I can’t help it!”

Joss revealed she sometimes has kitchen mishaps and admitted,

“I always manage to peel half my fingers off using peelers, I don’t know why. When I’m in America I do cook different food, because there’s different things in the supermarket. I’ve learned how to do American pancakes and home fries. That’s naughty but it’s so good!”

