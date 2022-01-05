Trisha Goddard returns to Channel 5 with You Are What You Eat

Best on the Box highlight for January 5th.

Britain’s most iconic health show, You Are What You Eat, has come to Channel 5 and is as supersized as the nation’s eating habits.

Ready and raring to transform some of the country’s most disastrous dieters are TV legend Trisha Goddard, trusted GP Dr Amir Khan and MSc-qualified nutritionist Kate Llewellyn-Waters. Back to aid the trio is the feared ‘table of truth’ as well as the iconic poo test, where Prof Lindsay Hall reveals the secrets of our gut health.

In every episode, Trisha and Dr Amir help two people in desperate need of a life-changing, or even life-saving, intervention. They take control of their lives for eight weeks to show them how they can take control of their own lives forever.

The experts’ all-new lifestyle plans help them ditch the dodgy diets once and for all, with straightforward, no-nonsense advice to get them — and us — all showing our bodies who’s boss from top to bottom (quite literally!) in the way that only You Are What You Eat can. So whether you want to fight the flab, kick tiredness into touch or win the war on willpower, all-new series of this food and fitness classic reveals how to be a happier, healthier you for a whole new year ahead.

This week You Are What You Eat: Adam and Jackie. The first episode of this new six-part series joins sports coach Adam, who should be the fittest of his friends, but a bad breakup saw him step away from the field and towards the fridge. With the scales tipping higher while his self-confidence slips lower, Adam urgently needs the team to kick him into touch and get him back scoring again.

Fast-food addict Jackie is on a fast track to diabetes. The team find her pre-diabetic and panicking, hungry for a solution to her sugar and salt struggles. There’s a lot they have to take away from

Jackie’s diet to be able to deliver on this life transformation.

Trisha previously hosted her self-titled chat show for Channel 5, having moved the series from ITV. You Are What You Eat originally aired on Channel 4 with host Gillian McKeith.

You Are What You Eat: Adam and Jackie, Channel 5, 8pm