A Discovery of Witches returns for final series on Sky Max

Gather round your couldren…

In the third and final instalment of this spellbinding adaptation of Deborah Harkness’ All Souls Trilogy, vampire Matthew (Matthew Goode) and witch Diana (Teresa Palmer) return from 1590 to find tragedy at Sept-Tours.

They must find the missing pages from the Book of Life and the Book itself before it’s too late, but a monster from Matthew’s past is lying in wait for his return.

In the opening episode, Matthew and Diana return from Elizabethan London to discover a chaotic scene. Peter Knox’s attack has left Em dead and Sept-Tours in shock. But amongst the darkness comes unexpected news – Diana is carrying twins.

A Discovery of Witches (Series 3, Episode 1), Sky Max, 9 pm – Friday, January 7th