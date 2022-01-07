Netflix head back to school with Rebelde

There’s been Fame, there’s been Glee and there’s even been Britannia High although we all want to forget that. Now its time for EWS.

Now you may not have heard of Rebelde, but the original series ran from 2004 to 2006 for three series on Televisa in Mexico. It itself is not the original format. The show was originally called Rebelde Way an Azul Televisión programme in Argentina from 2002 to 2003 across two series.

Now Netflix bring us a ‘new version’ of Rebelde.

“The iconic young adult soap opera returns to Elite way School, now EWS, the international boarding school that was the birthplace of the now legendary RBD. A new generation of students enrols in the school with dreams of joining the prestigious music program and winning the Battle of the Bands to become musical stars.” – Netflix

Welcome to the EWS, the prestigious boarding school where the bumpy road to stardom isn’t for the faint of heart. Rebelde is the reboot of the teen soap opera that spawned separate telenovelas in Argentina and Mexico in the early 2000s.

Under the direction of Santiago Limón and Yibran Asaud, Rebelde develops within the hallways of Elite Way School, with a new generation of students, storylines and characters, (plus a few familiar ones that longtime fans will recognize).

Over the course of eight episodes, Rebelde follows a group of students who are doing their best to win EWS’ Battle of the Bands, the key musical contest for them to succeed at the beginning of their musical careers. Along the way, love and friendship bloom between them while a mysterious secret society casts a shadow over their dreams of becoming the next big music star.

