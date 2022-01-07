Olympic poster exhibition launches in streets of Paris

The classic posters are across the city until next month.

The City of Paris is putting on an exhibition along the railings of the Town Hall, featuring posters provided by the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage. The exhibition, part of the Paris 2024 Cultural Olympiad, showcases 24 official Olympic Summer Games posters, plus a selection of artistic posters that embody the links between art and sport.

Carine Rolland, the Paris Deputy Mayor for Culture:

“This retrospective exhibition, which is accessible to everyone, shines a spotlight on the cultural dimension the Olympic Games have had throughout history. All the posters on display bear testament to the artistic styles and key issues of their time. As such, the exhibition is an integral part of the Cultural Olympiad programme, which will take us all the way to 2024.”

The exhibition includes a range of Games posters from Stockholm 1912 to Tokyo 2020. For more than a century, Olympic posters have continued to evolve and diversify in scope, exploring the artistic, political and social developments of their time. Many of the posters were created by iconic artists: painters such as David Hockney and Pierre Soulages, designers like Otl Aicher and mangaka such as Urasawa Naoki, all of whom have offered their own artistic vision of the Games.

Parisians and visitors alike can currently admire a wide range of artistic techniques and styles, including lithographs, photos, comic book-inspired works, illustrations, paintings and more.

Pierre Rabadan, Paris Deputy Mayor for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and Sport:

“Each edition of the Olympic Games has been characterised by sporting and cultural images. Above and beyond the sports and competitions, these posters, which are designed as works of art, remain one of the most eagerly awaited parts of any Olympiad. This open-air exhibition is the perfect opportunity to showcase the values of Olympism promoted by sport and culture.”

For this exhibition, the OFCH made some of the posters available for the very first time.

The historic Olympic and Paralympic Games flags handed to the Mayor of Paris after the Tokyo Games is also on display to the public in the Paris Rendez-Vous shop. The posters are viewable until February 1st with the display revealed on 5th January.

Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage Director Angelita Teo: