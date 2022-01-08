This week in Casualty and Holby City

This week in the Medical Sagas on the BBC…

New doctor Paige (Shalisha James-Davis) makes a dramatic first impression on the ED team, when she arrives at hospital handcuffed to a man on probation who is suffering a seizure.

Stevie tries to persuade Faith to move on and be a bit more impulsive, and Rash encourages Ethan to consider letting Bodhi back into his life

Casualty, Saturday, January 8th at 9.30 pm on BBC One.

Jac’s increasing symptoms threaten her presentation to the CDS. Will she manage to save Holby’s future, and keep the truth about her health from her colleagues? Fletch is fully confident that Jac will pull Holby out of special measures, but is his faith misplaced?

Dom returns from compassionate leave but Sacha is concerned he isn’t ready. When a patient’s condition triggers memories of his father, can Dom hold it together?

Holby City, Tuesday, January 11th at 7.50 pm on BBC One (excluding Scotland which airs Holby City from 8.20 pm)

Doctors returns to BBC One daytime next week.